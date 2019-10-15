Education

Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU, CPS resume negotiations as potential strike draws closer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Teachers Union and city officials returned the table as the threat of strike draws one day closer.

The CTU says a deal needs to be reached Tuesday to avoid a work stoppage. Both sides returned to the bargaining table at CTU Headquarters in the West Town neighborhood with a renewed sense of urgency.

"There's urgency right. We have 26,000 members and their families counting on us. This city of Chicago is counting on us," said CTU bargaining team member Alison Eichhorn.

"There's urgency right. We have 26,000 members and their families counting on us. This city of Chicago is counting on us," said CTU bargaining team member Alison Eichhorn.

The teachers remain optimistic that a strike can be avoided, saying they gave the school board a path to reach a settlement and in recent sessions both sides have become a little more flexible.

"I think there's a little give and take on both sides," said CTU bargaining team member Paula Barajas. "So regardless of what you've been hearing, both sides are doing a little bit of compromising a little bit of changing so we'll see what happens."

But the CTU says staffing shortages and exploding class sizes remain an issue that needs to be addressed and put in writing and time is running out. Rank and file members will need an opportunity to review and accept or reject any agreement before the potential strike on Thursday.

"What we're asking for and what we're asking the board to put in writing are things that affects anybody who has a child in Chicago Public schools," said CTU bargaining team member Quentin Washington.

Monday, about 1,000 people, including teachers, support staff and Chicago Park District employees, took to the streets in a show of union solidarity. The three groups are threatening to go on strike this week if they cannot reach a deal on a new contract with the city.

Mayor Lightfoot and CPS released a statement Monday night saying, "Today, the City and CPS' negotiating team responded at the bargaining table to the Chicago Teachers Union's framework for staffing and class size that they put forward on Saturday. We expressed a willingness to find solutions on these two core issues that would be written directly into the contract. Unfortunately, no measurable progress was made on any other issue today. We remain committed to getting a deal done, as our teachers, students and families deserve no less."

Earlier in the day, the mayor posted a message to Twitter.

