Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU, CPS resume negotiations, union says they expect to strike Thursday

The CTU says a deal needs to be reached Tuesday to avoid a work stoppage.
As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, CTU Vice President Jesse Sharkey said that while bargaining has brought some concessions and some movement, as of tonight the bargaining team will recommend to the House of Delegates that they do not postpone a strike starting on Thursday, October 17.
He said that while it is clear the union has been heard by the city in a number of areas, they have not seen the substantive changes to the contract they need to postpone a strike. Ultimately the House of Delegates will vote to decide whether or not the strike goes forward, but Sharkey said he believes it's relatively certain.
In the Tuesday evening press conference Sharkey expressed some admiration for the mayor and her commitment to Chicago Public Schools.
"This isn't about her personally," he said. "This is about her telling her bargaining team what to do to get movement on these key issues."
The negotiations are set to continue Wednesday.
Both sides returned to the bargaining table at CTU Headquarters in the West Town neighborhood Tuesday morning with a renewed sense of urgency.
"The mayor has made commitments on class size and staffing issues, and so what language we end up agreeing with to put into the contract is something that's still being worked out. But I'm hopeful we'll be able to do that," said CPS Board President Miguel DeValle.
"There's urgency right. We have 26,000 members and their families counting on us. This city of Chicago is counting on us," said CTU bargaining team member Alison Eichhorn.
The sticking points for teachers remain limits on class sizes and support staffing, specifically more nurses, librarians and social workers. The union wants their demands to be addressed in writing.
And while DeValle was optimistic, CTU Vice President Stacey Davis Gates was not, saying she was hoping to be further along at this point but that the city wasted 10 months of negotiations not taking the union's demands serious.
"It took a 94 percent authorization vote, it took setting a date on Thursday to go on strike for these people to even think that the proposals and the counter-proposals we have been bringing to the table are real," she said.
Besides negotiating, teachers spent much of their time Tuesday drumming up support for their cause. Monday about 1,000 people, including teachers, support staff and Chicago Park District employees, took to the streets in a show of union solidarity.
Tuesday some parent and community groups came to the teachers' defense.
"We will march with them, picket with them and demonstrate with them," said Steven Ashby of the Chicago Teacher and Solidarity Campaign.
Mayor Lightfoot and CPS released a statement Monday night saying, "Today, the City and CPS' negotiating team responded at the bargaining table to the Chicago Teachers Union's framework for staffing and class size that they put forward on Saturday. We expressed a willingness to find solutions on these two core issues that would be written directly into the contract. Unfortunately, no measurable progress was made on any other issue today. We remain committed to getting a deal done, as our teachers, students and families deserve no less."
Earlier in the day, the mayor posted a message to Twitter.
