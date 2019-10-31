Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU has 'tentative agreement' with CPS, but classes still canceled with no 'return to work' agreement

Classes have been canceled for Thursday as there is still not a return to work agreement. The union says before teachers return to work, they want Mayor Lori Lightfoot to agree to add days at the end of the school year to make up for the time they've been on strike and they want to be paid for those days.
Mayor Lightfoot opposes that. She said she was disappointed in the union's decision and called their demand a "curveball."
"I've been clear from day one that CPS would not make up any strike days. And at this late hour, we are not adding any new issues," Lightfoot said.
"We don't work unpaid," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey. "We don't do unpaid work."
Teachers plan to rally at City Hall at 10 a.m.
The mayor previously said she would not add days to make up for class time lost to the strike. However, state law says that after eight days, district students are required to make those days up in school.
CTU remains on strike, which means classes will not be in session tomorrow, Thursday, October 31. After school programming will not be available at CPS schools. https://t.co/q0nQPR7VLL pic.twitter.com/b1zcsI4fYN— ChicagoPublicSchools (@ChiPubSchools) October 31, 2019
We have a tentative agreement, but we do not have a return to work agreement. So we will be at City Hall at 10 a.m. to demand the mayor return our days.— ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 31, 2019
Thursday is the 15th day of the strike and 11th day CPS students have missed school.
Despite no deal yet, Chicago high school football teams who qualified for the state playoffs are back on the practice field.
CPS is allowing those teams to practice making them eligible to take part in the playoffs which start on Saturday.
The district previously would not allow the teams to officially practice until a teachers contract was reached.
The strike still has to be over before the playoffs begin for those teams to take the field Saturday.
CITY OFFER
CPS has put their offer to teachers online for the public to review.
The city's offer includes a 16% pay raise over five years and $35 million to reduce class sizes, which is $10 million more than earlier offers. The city is offering 209 additional social workers by 2023 and 250 additional nurses, which would put one in every CPS school.
The city is also offering another 120 equity positions.