Chicago Teachers Union ratifies new Chicago Public Schools members contract agreement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union has announced that its members voted to approve a tentative deal reached with Chicago Public Schools late last month.The city and the union reached a deal on a proposed new contract, ending the longest teachers strike in almost 30 years. Rank and file members had to approve the deal, which includes a 16% raise for teachers over the next five years.Union members voted Thursday and Friday, and needed a simple majority to accept the proposed contract.The decision to suspend the strike hinged on an agreement with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on make-up days.Teachers said they wouldn't return to work unless all 11 missed school days of the strike were made up and paid. In a last minute deal, both sides settled on five days.The contract itself is the first of its kind with an agreement to establish enforceable class size limits and put nurses and social workers in every school.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson released a joint statement regarding the vote: