Chicago Teachers Union members to begin voting on tentative CPS contract agreement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Teachers Union members will begin voting Thursday on accepting or rejecting a tentative deal reached with Chicago Public Schools earlier this month.
The tentative deal ended the longest teachers strike in almost 30 years.
The union's 25,000 members will be able to vote Thursday and Friday in schools where they work or at the CTU headquarters in West Loop.
The union's House of Delegates voted in favor of the tentative agreement but held off on suspending the strike until leaders reached an agreement with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on make-up days.
Teachers said they wouldn't return to work unless all 11 missed school days of the strike were made up and paid.
In a last minute deal both sides settled on five days.
The contract itself is the first of its kind with an agreement to establish enforceable class size limits, puts nurses and social workers in every school.
The final vote is expected to be announced Friday.
