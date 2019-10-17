Chicago Teachers Strike: Where to find childcare with CPS classes canceled

At Loop Learning Center, staff is considering how to help families of older children if teachers strike.
"Once we heard we were like, oh goodness, we hope they don't, but we knew what we were up against," said Carolyn Jones Walker, program administrator at Loop Learning Center.
Jones Walker said the center's programming for school-aged children usually starts in the afternoon, but just in case she is ordering extra supplies and looking through resumes for more temporary staff to accommodate parents looking for childcare during a strike.
"We know from past experience that they'll call at the last minute, but we know everyone is waiting and hoping that the strike doesn't happen," she said. "We just want to be ready if the strike happens.
Pastor Earl Grandberry at True Rock Ministries says the basketball court is back in use on weekends and after school, and the church will offer its indoor and outdoor space to families and ask for volunteers from the Youth Ministry to assist in the case of the strike.
There are also day camps available throughout the city for a fee.
"There's everything from science to cooking camps to art camps during the strike," said Lori Orlinsky, Chicago Parent contributing writer.
Parents who work will need to make childcare arrangements in the event of the strike. Here are some of their options.
CPS CONTINGENCY PLAN
The City and Chicago Public Schools have a contingency plan in place in the case of a teachers strike.
CPS school buildings will be open during their normal bell schedule. Students are encouraged to go to their regular school, but all students will be welcome at any public school appropriate for their age.
All CPS schools will serve breakfast and lunch to students. All after-school activities will be canceled. Administrative staff will be assigned to schools as needed.
School transportation services will not be available. Charter and contract schools will continue to operate as normal.
Parents are encouraged to register their children online. CPS said registration is not mandatory, but it does help them ensure they have enough staff and meals for children each day of a work stoppage.
Click here for more information on the CPS contingency plan.
CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT
The Chicago Park District will be open and fully staffed to handle children if parents need childcare during the teachers strike. The following field houses will be open and offering programs for kids:
Rosedale Park - 6312 West Rosedale Avenue
Margate Park - 4321 North Marine Drive
Riis Park - 6100 West Fullerton Avenue
Gompers Park - 4222 West Foster Avenue
Hamlin Park - 3035 North Hoyne Avenue
Warren Park - 6601 North Western Avenue
Taylor Park - 39 West 47th Street
Dvorak Park - 1119 West Cullerton Street
Columbus Park - 500 South Central Avenue
McKinley Park - 2210 West Pershin Road
Archer Park - 4901 South Kilbourn Avenue
Humboldt Park - 1400 North Humboldt Drive
Washington Park - 5531 South Martin Luther King Drive
Hamilton Park - 513 West 72nd Street
Ridge Park - 9625 South Longwood Drive
West Lawn Park - 4233 West 65th Street
Trumbull Park - 2400 East 105th Street
South Shore Cultural Center - 7059 South South Shore Drive
Maggie Daley Park, McFetridge Sports Center, Morgan Park Sports Center, Lincoln Park and Garfield Park Conservatories will also be open regular hours for the duration of any work stoppage, the Park District said.
Click here for more information from the Chicago Park District.
CHICAGO PUBLIC LIBRARIES
Chicago Public Libraries will be open during normal hours during the teachers strike. There is no cost associated with the public libraries.
Harold Washington Library Center and some regional locations open at 9 a.m., and individual branches open between 10 a.m. and noon. Parents can call 312-747-4300 for more information.
Parents can also use CPS's Site Locator to find the closest school, library, park or partner site for their children.
YMCA OF METRO CHICAGO
The YMCA has 10 locations serving Chicago Public Schools area, and is reminding parents that their early childhood education and after-school programming will continue to operate during any work stoppage.
"We are pooling all our resources to make sure that we are ready," said Man-Yee Lee of YMCA Metro Chicago.
The YMCA locations serving CPS's area are:
High Ridge YMCA: 2424 W. Touhy Ave., Chicago, IL 60645
Irving Park YMCA: 4251 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL 60641
Kelly Hall: 824 N. Hamlin Ave. Chicago, IL 60643
Lake View YMCA: 3333 N. Marshfield, Chicago, IL 60657
Leaning Tower YMCA: 6300 W. Touhy Ave., Niles, IL 60714
McCormick YMCA: 1834 N. Lawndale Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
Rauner Family YMCA: 2700 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60608
South Side YMCA: 6330 S. Stony Island, Chicago, IL 60637
West Communities YMCA: 6235 S. Homan Ave., Chicago, IL 60629
North Lawndale YMCA: 3449 W. Arthington, Chicago IL 60624
The Y will also offer their School Days Out program from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the strike on a first come-first serve basis at affordable rates. Parents should call 773-905-5115 for more information about the School Days Out program, including locations, prices and capacity.
More information YMCA of Metro Chicago is available at ymcachicago.org.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS OF CHICAGO
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago offers a variety of programs for a variety of age groups at 19 locations throughout the city. Parents should contact the Boys and Girls Club in their area for more information about programs that are available in the event of a strike.
Click here for a full list of Boys and Girls Clubs locations and contact information
Click here for a full list of programs offered by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago
SHEDD AQUARIUM
The Shedd Aquarium is offering Camp Shedd: CPS October, an extended educational program, for the duration of the Chicago Teachers Union strike. Camp will be offered on October 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with aftercare included from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The cost of the program is $100, $90 for Shedd members. The aquarium said that in the event the strike ends and class resumes before all five days are completed, any pre-paid program fees will be refunded to the original method of payment.
Click here for more information.
BEVERLY ARTS CENTER
The Beverly Arts Center will offer their "We Have Your BACk" Strike Camp, including pre-camp and after care. Click here for more details.
JCC CHICAGO
JCC will offer special School's Out programming on October 17 and 18 in the case of a teachers strike.
The full-day programming and aftercare will be available at Hyde Park JCC in Hyde Park, Bernard Horowich JCC in West Rogers Park, Chicago Loop Synagogue in the Loop and Laugh Out Loud Theater in North Center.
The special program on Thursday, October 17, will be International Celebration and will allow students to explore food, music, games and festivals from around the world. Children will need to bring lunch and water.
The special program on Friday, October 18, will be Star Wars Day in which kids will make their own Star Wars crafts and light sabers. Children will need to bring lunch and water.
Click here for more information and to regster.
RAISE YOUR HAND FOR ILLINOIS PUBLIC EDUCATION
Public education advocates Raise Your Hand For Illinois Public Education is collecting resources for parents during the possible strike. Click here for their list of ideas for families during a CTU/SEIU strike.
HYDE PARK NEIGHBORHOOD CLUB
The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club is offering a CTU Strike Camp for any parents who need child care in case of a strike. Morning and afternoon snacks are provided, but families must pack their own lunch.
Strike Camp lasts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $55 per day. Aftercare is available from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for an additional $15.
A $10 nonrefundable registration fee is required to hold each child's slot.
Any children currently enrolled in HPNC's after-school program can enroll in a full day of Strike Camp, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for $45 a day. UChicago Medical Center employees are also eligible for a discounted rate of $35 a day, including aftercare through 6:30 p.m., and may drop their children off at 7 a.m. An employee ID is required at registration to confirm eligibility.
There is also a 10% sibling discount available for the second and third child living in the household with the registering parent or guardian.
Click here for more information and to register.
LOOP LEARNING CENTER
Loop Learning Center offers daily programming for infants through school-aged children, and they're planning to add more resources if there is a strike.
Click here for more information about hours, programming and contact information.
FACETS FILM DAY CAMP
Facets will be offering two special film day camps on October 17 and 18 for kids ages 9-13.
Kids will watch films from Facets Chicago International Children's Film Festival and also learn about filmmaking and film review.
The camps will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both at Facets, 1517 W Fullerton Ave.
The camp will provide a mid-morning snack and afternoon popcorn, but kids are asked to bring a packed lunch as well as a notebook and two pencils.
The cost of the camp $20 a day for the general public and $15 a day for Facets members.
For more information, visit facets.org/daycamp.
SALVATION ARMY
The Salvation Army is offering programs for children affected by the strike.
Freedom Center West Humboldt Park
825 N. Christiana Avenue, Chicago
312-667-2200
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Meals: Light breakfast, lunch and snack
Chicago Lawn Corps
5950 S. Spaulding Avenue, Chicago
773-434-0488
Hours: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Meals: Lunch
Cost: Free
The center can accommodate up to 50 children.
Red Shield Center- Englewood
945 W. 69th Street, Chicago
773-358-3200
Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Meals: Lunch and two snacks.
Cost: Free
Center can accommodate up to 200 children.
Kroc Center
1250 W. 119th Street, Chicago
773-995-3360
Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Meals: Lunch and snack
Cost: $15 daily charge, $50 weekly per-child.
Before school care is offered from 6-8 a.m. for an additional $20.
After-school care is offered from 3-6 p.m. for an additional $20.
For more information, visit salar.my/cps-salarmy.
MARILLAC ST. VINCENT FAMILY SERVICES
Marillac St. Vincent Family Services will be offering programming free of charge at it's East Garfield Park and Lincoln Park locations. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and programming includes breakfast, lunch anda snack.
-Marillac Social Center (Marillac House) 212 S. Francisco Ave., Chicago
-St. Vincent De Paul Center- 2145 N. Halsted St., Chicago
CHURCHES
Allen Metropolitan Christian Methodist Church
Cost: Free
Hours: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., plus scheduled
Address: 10946 S Lowe, Chicago IL
Contact: (773) 568-1200
Alliance For Community Peace
Cost: Free
Hours: 7:45AM - 3PM
Address 7740 S Eberhart Avenue
Contact: (773) 846-8831 745 - 3
St. Sabina
Cost: Free (Meals free as well)
Hours: 10AM - 7PM
Address: 1210 W 78th Place, Chicago IL
Contact: (773) 483-4300
Chicago Tabernacle
Cost: Free
Hours: 7:30A - 3P
Address: 3231 N Cicero Avenue
Contact: (773) 583-7344
Grace & Peace Community Church
Cost: Free
Hours: 10A-2P
Address: 1533 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL
Contact: (773) 489-5949
Heirs of Promise Ministries
Cost: Free
Hours: 10A - 2P
Address: 4821 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL
Contact: (773) 342-5377
Hope Community Advent
Cost: Free
Hours: 9:30A - 2P
Address: 5900 W Iowa St, Chicago, IL
Contact: (773) 921-2243
Jesus Word Center
Cost: Free
Hours: 9A - 3P
Address: 4224 W 13th Street
Contact: (773) 762-2432
Maple Park United Methodist
Cost: Free (Breakfast & Lunch included)
Hours: 10A - 2P
Address: 11705 S Elizabeth, Chicago IL
Contact: (773) 928-5220
New Life Centers of Chicagoland
Cost: Free (Food included)
Hours: 10AM - 2P
Address: 3908 W Hirsch St, Chicago, IL
Contact: (312) 772-6675
Rock of Salvation
Cost: Free
Hours: 10A - 2P
Address: 5350 W Bloomingdale Ave, Chicago, IL
Contact: (773) 680-4836
Sembrando El Futuro
Cost: Free
Hours: 9A - 1P
Address: 1305 N Hamlin, Chicago Il
Contact: (773) 489-1562
Storehouse Church
Cost: Free
Hours: 8A - Noon
Address: 5701 W Montrose
Contact: (773) 853-2048
Woodlawn Baptist Church
Cost: Free
Hours: 7:30A
Address: 6207 S University
*Parents must sign a waiver if they are dropping kids off at this location.
(773) 643-0123
Greater Holy Temple C.O.G.I.C
Cost: Free
Hours: Open at 8am
Address: 246 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
(773) 722-9430