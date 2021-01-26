Chicago Teachers Union threatens strike; urges all members to work remotely as CPS negotiations continue

If CPS retaliates against members for exercising their right to a safe workplace, "all CTU members will stop working on Thursday and set up picket lines at their schools," the CTU said.
Chicago Public Schools said in letter to families that with CTU instructing teachers to stay home, they "have no choice but to ask parents to keep your children home tomorrow."
In a Tuesday evening press conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said no agreement between CPS and CTU has been reached yet over return to in person learning. She said the city and school district will remain at the bargaining table. She also said they have not changed their plans for in-person learning to resume for kindergarten through 8th grade students on Monday, Feb. 1.
CTU said Tuesday it needs to have access to vaccines in order to return to in-person learning.
Kindergarten through 8th grade teachers were supposed to return to Chicago Public school buildings on Monday.
That's been delayed until at least Wednesday as negotiations continue.
The Chicago Teachers Union members voted Sunday to authorize all rank-and-file educators in Chicago Public Schools to conduct remote work only.
So when will the more than 70,000 affected students return?
"That is the $64,000 question for today, said CPS CEO Janice Jackson. "We need our teachers in order to run a school."
Jackson acknowledged that reality in a Zoom call with a group of South Side parents Tuesday morning.
The union pushing back, among other things on the district's plan to not begin vaccinating teachers until mid-February
"Evanston and Skokie have already vaccinated their educators. The LA superintendent said the entire school staff must be vaccinated before returning to school," said CPS teacher Linda Perales. "Why can't CPS and Lori Lightfoot do the same? Their reopening plan should match their vaccination plan."
Special Education classroom assistants (SECA) are also adding their voice to the issue.
"We would like the opportunity to be vaccinated before returning to school," said SECA Anthony Gonzalez. "And children above the age of 16. 16 and above, they should be vaccinated before returning to school."
Fewer than 20% of CPS students have chosen to return to in-person learning so far. Tuesday, a group of CPS parents who are also healthcare workers released an op ed in support of a return to the classroom, stating it's not necessary to wait for vaccines to come.
If school reopening is approached collaboratively, with all stakeholders--including parents--at the table, schools can be opened safely. As a city, we must prioritize our youth and invest in their future. During this challenging time, getting children back in the classroom is the number one way to show this commitment.
If no agreement is reached, CTU has already voted to remain virtual. At that point it would be up to the CPS whether to further delay a physical return to school buildings.
Some CPS parents and students both continue to push for a return to the classroom. A group, small in numbers but saying they represent a majority of CPS students mostly from African American and Latinx populations, gathered Monday to ask students to go back to class.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she believes the two sides are making progress on an agreement for teachers to return. CPS teachers are all eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, but they are not scheduled to begin getting it until February.
The roughly 355,000-student district, which turned to full-time online instruction last March because of the pandemic, has gradually welcomed students back. Thousands of pre-kindergarten and special education resumed in-person learning earlier this month and teachers who didn't return to their classrooms were punished.