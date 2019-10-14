Chicago Teachers Union to hold downtown rally, march Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public School teachers will hold a rally and march downtown on Monday, with a potential strike looming later this week.
The Chicago Teachers Union and the Service Employees International Union is holding an indoor rally at 2 p.m. and then a march through downtown.
The Chicago Teachers Union did change some of its original demands and Mayor Lori Lightfoot expressed optimism in a statement, saying more progress happened this weekend, than at any other time at the bargaining table.
If a new contract isn't ironed out teachers say they will strike on Thursday.
