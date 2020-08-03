Chicago Teachers Union to hold rally calling for remote learning for CPS to start year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6322412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Depending on your age and grade, the plan involves in-person instruction, remote learning, or both.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union is planning to rally outside City Hall to demand remote learning only this fall.As of now, Chicago Public Schools will be opening for modified in-person learning next month. But the city's teachers' union wants that plan scrapped for an all-remote model.Teachers will join activists from New York to Los Angeles Monday to demand adequate classroom safety measures as schools all over the country debate reopening.In Chicago, CTU will form a car caravan and head for City Hall before noon.City teachers argue conditions aren't safe enough for in person learning here as we continue seeing a steady uptick of COVID-19 cases.The union has called on the mayor and CPS to focus on the best possible remote learning plan instead of trying to make a hybrid model work, which CTU argues puts students and staff at risk.The union specifically called for ensured high-speed internet and devices for all students, especially those in underserved communities.In laying out its initial reopening framework. CPS said it has made large PPE investments, created pod system that should help with contact tracing and that it will have temperature checks at school. But CTU said the plan isn't thorough enough.The timing of this rally significant because parents have until Friday to decide if they're opting in to the proposed hybrid CPS reopening plan, so this is one more thing for them to consider as they make that choice...The city has said it will not reopen schools if officials believe it is not safe.