Chicago Teachers Union votes 'overwhelmingly' in favor for continued remote learning amid COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union members voted to authorize all rank-and-file educators in Chicago Public Schools to conduct work remote work only.With 86% voter participation, 71% voted in favor of continued remote work starting Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. This is also the first day the Board of Education requires educators in kindergarten through eighth grade to appear in person. Students do not return until Feb. 1, 2021.CPS said over 130 private and parochial schools and over 2,000 early learning centers across Chicago have been safely learning in classrooms since fall. While CPS and CTU agreed to push back the return of teachers to Jan. 27, it hopes to reach an agreement with CTU as soon as possible to bring CPS students back for the scheduled Feb. 1 start.The district is pursuing the return because local, state and federal health officials made it clear that schools can operate safely with proper mitigations, CPS leaders said in a statement.According to CTU, 19% person of eligible students for in-person instructions returned to classrooms. The Chicago Public Schools district is demanding 80% percent of educators to return for less than 20% of students, CTU added.CTU is now pushing to delay the Feb. 1 reopening date and said CPS is staffing with the expectation that the entire student population will be returning to classrooms when it should not be the case.The union plans to continue working remotely. If Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS lock members out, CTU plans to strike.