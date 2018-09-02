Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Full Story
Email
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
DAILY HERALD
Daily Herald: Cook Memorial Library's bookmobile
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4126607" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
You can read the complete story in the Sunday, September 2 edition of The Daily Herald.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WLS
Sunday, September 02, 2018 09:19AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
You can read this story in the Daily Herald's edition from Sunday, September 2, 2018, or online at
dailyherald.com
.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
education
daily herald
libraries
books
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DAILY HERALD
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
Daily Herald: Blackhawks' Stan Mikita memorial
Daily Herald: Suburban Chicago's Got Talent
Daily Herald: White Sox fan colorizes historic photos
More daily herald
EDUCATION
Beverly salon to give kids free hair cuts, school supplies
DeVos: Schools can use federal money for guns
Mayor touts CPS educational gains
Alabama Dept. of Education deems 8 gym class games as 'inappropriate'
More Education
Top Stories
8 pedestrians struck by taxi near Navy Pier
Riders temporarily stuck on Six Flags roller coaster
Protesters plan to disrupt Labor Day traffic to, from O'Hare
Spotify offering discounted bundle with Hulu for college students
While Washington honors McCain, Trump golfs - and tweets
Medieval Times, Last Fling festival team up to break world record
Minivan full of sleeping children stolen in South Chicago
Beverly salon to give kids free hair cuts, school supplies
Show More
Chicago filmmaker earns high praise for 'Minding the Gap'
2 killed, 6 wounded Saturday in city shootings
Person shot, critically wounded in West Pullman
Make great Labor Day turkey burgers with this Stefani Prime recipe
More News