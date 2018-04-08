DAILY HERALD

Daily Herald: DREAM initiative

EMBED </>More Videos

Daily Herald: DREAM Initiative (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
This school year, students struggling with emotional traumas and behavioral issues at a Carpentersville elementary school have been receiving additional support in smaller classroom settings to improve their academic performance and overall health.

The initiative, called the DREAM (Dedicated Reinforcement, Engagement And Motivation) Academy, is helping 100 Perry Elementary School students in first through fifth grades who have been identified as at-risk because of adverse childhood experiences. That includes physical, emotional and sexual abuse, homelessness, poverty, substance abuse, divorce, death of a family member or sibling and incarceration of a parent. Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300 created the program, which is unique in the state.

ABC7 Eyewitness News visited a DREAM classroom to see how students are being supported and discussed the program with the Daily Herald's Madhu Krishnamurthy.

You can read this story in the Daily Herald's edition from Sunday, April 8, 2018, or online at dailyherald.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdaily heraldschoolpublic schoolhomelesspovertydivorcechildrenCarpentersvilleAlgonquin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DAILY HERALD
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
Daily Herald: Blackhawks' Stan Mikita memorial
Daily Herald: Suburban Chicago's Got Talent
Daily Herald: White Sox fan colorizes historic photos
Daily Herald: The opioid epidemic and funeral directors
More daily herald
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News