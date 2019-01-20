EDUCATION

Deadline for CPS high school applications extended after data entry error

EMBED </>More Videos

An error with GoCPS allowed some students to apply to schools that they aren't eligible for and blocked others from seeing all of their options.

Chicago Public Schools is reopening high school applications for more than 800 students after a data entry error, the district said Sunday.

An error with GoCPS allowed some students to apply to schools that they aren't eligible for and blocked others from seeing all of their options.

The error occurred when incorrect GPAs were mistakenly loaded into GoCPS for some students who were applying for the 2019-2020 school year.

In addition to the roughly 800 students who were presented with an incorrect list of options, an additional 7,548 students were shown miscalculated GPAs when they logged in to GoCPS, but the discrepancy did not lead to an inaccurate program eligibility list.

This did not affect selective-enrollment applications since those are managed on a different database.

CPS officials said they are giving the affected students two weeks to modify their applications.

In a statement, CPS said: "CPS is committed to providing families with an application process that is accessible, equitable and accurate, and the district has taken action to correct this error and ensure all students have access to the programs they qualify to attend. We sincerely apologize to all families who were impacted by our error, and we are fully committed to supporting them in the weeks ahead as they evaluate their application options."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolchicago public schoolsChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
11-year-old boy starts college
Teachers at 4 CICS schools announce strike date
Crete-Monee HS teacher on administrative leave, accused of using racial slur
Chicago Teachers Union prepares for contract negotiations; current deal expires in June
More Education
Top Stories
Girl, 12, dies when snow fort collapses on her in Arlington Heights
Former Northwestern student wrongly accused of stealing a car settles with Evanston police
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
United passengers stuck on plane for more than 14 hours in Canada
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Chicago Weather: Frigid temperatures follow weekend snowstorm
Man finds hidden cameras in Florida Airbnb
Pancake Ice formations along Lake Michigan
Show More
2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade queen chosen
How to keep your pipes from freezing in cold weather
Couple killed in Yosemite fall were drunk at time of accident, autopsy says
Chicago AccuWeather: Dangerously cold Sunday
More News