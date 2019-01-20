Deadline for CPS high school applications extended after data entry error

Chicago Public Schools is reopening high school applications for more than 800 students after a data entry error, the district said Sunday.An error with GoCPS allowed some students to apply to schools that they aren't eligible for and blocked others from seeing all of their options.The error occurred when incorrect GPAs were mistakenly loaded into GoCPS for some students who were applying for the 2019-2020 school year.In addition to the roughly 800 students who were presented with an incorrect list of options, an additional 7,548 students were shown miscalculated GPAs when they logged in to GoCPS, but the discrepancy did not lead to an inaccurate program eligibility list.This did not affect selective-enrollment applications since those are managed on a different database.CPS officials said they are giving the affected students two weeks to modify their applications.In a statement, CPS said: "CPS is committed to providing families with an application process that is accessible, equitable and accurate, and the district has taken action to correct this error and ensure all students have access to the programs they qualify to attend. We sincerely apologize to all families who were impacted by our error, and we are fully committed to supporting them in the weeks ahead as they evaluate their application options."