DuPage County catholic school will close after 2020-21 school year, Diocese of Joliet says

WARRENVILLE, Ill. -- The Diocese of Joliet announced Thursday it will be forced to close one of its DuPage County schools due to low enrollment and financial challenges.
St. Irene Catholic School in Warrenville will close at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, according to a statement from the Diocese of Joliet.
The Diocese plans to help parents explore options at nearby Catholic schools and are making arrangements to provide a $500 grant to current St. Irene students who reenroll within the diocesan system.
The Diocese of Joliet system serves more than 15,000 students in 44 elementary schools, eight high schools and two preschools across the region.
