back to school

Dr. Keith Westman, COO of Otus E-Learning Academy, shares remote learning tips

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dr. Keith Westman, COO of Otus E-Learning Academy, shared remote learning tips to help students and parents have a successful back-to-school.

Westman talked about some of the most important things parents, students and teachers should keep in mind as they prepare for fall.

RELATED: IDPH provides answers to some questions about reopening schools with COVID-19 safety procedures

Westman shared some do's and don'ts for families and educators doing remote learning in the fall.

RELATED: Illinois back to school plans: K-12 school district reopening plans

Westman suggested that parents plan ahead and get organized the night before.

"Make sure there is open communication with the school,' Westman said. "Offer grace, there needs to be a lot of kindness."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schoolschoolsstudents
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Healthy, easy ways to keep your kids fed this school year
Affordable back-to-school tech options as unusual year begins
American Academy of Pediatrics releases kids face mask guidance
10 ways to improve your child's e-learning workspace
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
24 arrested, several hurt after CPD, protesters clash in Loop
CPD announces arrest of suspected looter caught on camera
Man arrested after car crashes into IDOT truck blocking Dan Ryan exit ramp
16 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Former Gov. Jim Thompson dead at 84
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, partly-cloudy Sunday
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
NC woman celebrates birthday as oldest living American
Blackhawks down to survival game against Knights
River North stabbing leaves man critically hurt
More TOP STORIES News