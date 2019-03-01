EDUCATION

East Chicago siblings host literacy event, doante books for Dr. Seuss Day

Three special students in East Chicago, Indiana, are giving back through their love of reading. The Cordero siblings are making Chicago proud.

EAST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) --
Saul, 10; Rachel, 8; and Sael, 4, usually serve their northwest Indiana community through their school, church and Girl Scout and Cub Scout activities.

"I just want to give back. it makes me feel joyous and happy," Saul said.

"What I like about reading is you can feel like you're in the book. I think reading is important because it helkps you understand a lot more things," Rachel said.

On Friday, they did something a little different. They partnered with Athletes for Charity in the name of literacy and hosted an event in celebration of Dr. Seuss Day one day early.

The Cordero kids joined a long list of special guests to read "The Cat in the Hat" to the students of Carrie Gosh Early Leaning Center.

"It's fun, you know? Who doesn't love 'Cat in the Hat' and Dr. Seuss? It helps bring awareness to making reading fun and keeping up literacy in the schools," said Andrea Novak, a Athletes for Charity volunteer.

Jaron Holden, defensive tackle for East Chicago Central High School, was one of the special guest readers, along with East Chicago Chief of Police Frank Smith. They are both products of the East Chicago school system and proud to be giving back.

"I remember when I was younger and when older people, like myself, had to come to the elementary school and read to us. It's a great honor," Holden said.

"I've lived here in this community all my life. Now, to be able to come back and give to the kids some of what I've gotten out of this school system, being a product of the city of East Chicago. Just thrilled to do it," Smith said.

The Cordero kids also donated 300 books Friday to pre-kindergarten students and teachers to take home, after they organized an online book drive and fundraiser.

Their mom, Liza Cordero, beamed at their effort.

"Very proud of them. Words are a little bit hard to find, about how amazing this is," Cordero said.

The Cordero kids hope to do this event every year.

On June 1, they hope to have another event to promote learning at another school in East Chicago.
