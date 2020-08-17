coronavirus illinois

Elk Grove Village Catholic school returns to in-person classes with temperature checks, designated groups for students

Online learning will still be an option for families
By
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Some Illinois students are going back to class today.

Queen of the Rosary is one of the first Catholic schools in the Chicago-area returning to in-person classes.

Teachers and staff posted a "Welcome back" video on YouTube for students reminding them to always keep their masks on.The school said masks will be required for all staff and students over the age of 2.

Cardinal Blase Cupich first made the announcement in June, highlighting the plan to keep kids safe.

RELATED: Illinois back to school plans: K-12 school district reopening plans

"[We will have] enhanced regular cleaning and disinfecting high common areas the use of plexiglass in common and temperature checks on anyone showing symptoms," Cardinal Cupich said.

Parents will be asked to take their children's temperature before school and then there will be a second check right when students enter the building.

Munster schools reopen to in-person classes, but questions over COVID-19 cases could cause move to all e-learning

Inside the classroom, all desks will be facing forward and spaced apart. Students will also be assigned a group of classmates they will stay with the entire day.

If parents are not ready to send their kids back, online learning will still be an option for families.

The school told ABC 7 there is also a plan in place if someone in the school contracts COVID-19.

On Sunday, Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced new COVID-19 mitigation efforts that will be implemented in the Metro East area beginning Tuesday.

Region 4 is now reporting three consecutive days of a test positivity rate of 8% or higher, triggering implementation of mitigation efforts as outlined in the state's COVID-19 Mitigation Plan.

Region 4 includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties.

Among other restrictions, all restaurants and bars will in Region 4 must close by 11 p.m. and dancing or standing in indoor bars is prohibited.

Public health officials said much of the uptick in cases has been fueled by large summer gatherings and just too much non-essential activity. They said the state is in a critical moment to reverse that trend.
