Elmhurst College to remain closed after new threatening graffiti found

ELMHURST, Ill. -- Elmhurst College was closed Monday and will remain closed Tuesday as officials investigate threatening graffiti messages found on campus in the western suburb.

The latest graffiti was found around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Dinkmeyer Residence Hall, 190 S. Prospect Ave. in Elmhurst, the college said in a statement.

It is unclear if it is connected to an earlier message, which was found Sunday on a women's restroom stall at the A.C Buehler Library, officials said.

Police believe the latest graffiti to be a "non-specific, non-credible threat," officials said.

"Activities that threaten our campus community are completely unacceptable and are a violation of everything the college stands for," Elmhurst College President Troy VanAken said in the statement.

The campus will not be on lockdown, and residence halls will remain open, officials said. Additional security measures have been arranged ahead of a possible reopening Wednesday.

"Student safety is our top priority, as is a complete and thorough investigation of these incidents," VanAken said.

