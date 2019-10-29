Education

Elmhurst College to reopen after threatening graffiti found, investigation continues

ELMHURST, Ill. -- Elmhurst College will reopen Wednesday after being closed for two days because of an ongoing investigation into threatening graffiti messages found on campus in the western suburb.

Officials announced Tuesday that additional campus security officers will be present, and Elmhurst police will patrol the area as the school prepares to reopen, the college said in a statement. Counseling and other support services will be available for students, faculty and staff.

Elmhurst College was closed Monday and will remain closed Tuesday as officials investigate threatening graffiti messages found on campus in the western suburb.



The campus was closed Monday after the graffiti was found in a women's restroom stall, officials said. Additional messages found in a residence hall prompted the Tuesday closure.

It was unclear if the two messages were related, but investigators believed them to be "non-specific" threats, officials said.

The decision to close the campus provided an opportunity to focus on the investigation, Elmhurst College President Troy D. VanAken said in the statement.
"As we move forward, we will learn and grow from what has happened, and our campus community will become stronger," VanAken said. "I look forward to seeing everyone around campus tomorrow."

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
