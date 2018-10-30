EDUCATION

Family sues university over student's pancake eating contest death in Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. (Left: Facebook, Right: Sean Kaschak)

DANIEL TEPFER
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. --
The family of a Sacred Heart University student, who died last year during a competitive eating contest, is suing the school.

On March 30, 2017, 20-year-old Caitlin Nelson died while taking part in an on-campus, school-sanctioned pancake eating contest for charity.

"Caitlin's family is bringing this case to expose the dangers associated with amateur eating contests and to help prevent other families from having to endure this type of preventable tragedy," said Katie Mesner-Hage of Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, which represents the family in the lawsuit filed in Superior Court. "These contests are significantly more dangerous than people realize and it's critically important for the public - especially educational institutions - to understand that certain foods are safer than others and a modicum of forethought can literally save lives."



Nelson, whose father was a Port Authority police officer killed on 9/11, planned to obtain a master of social work upon graduating from Sacred Heart, said Mesner-Hage. Nelson also devoted her time to the Resiliency Center of Newtown, working with children affected by the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The lawsuit states that Sacred Heart not only approved the contest and the use of pancakes but it also failed to have medical personnel on-site in the event a student started choking. Moments after the contest began, Caitlin began struggling to breathe and police officers were called to provide emergency medical care. Responding officers described finding a mass of pancake paste "like concrete" in Caitlin's airway, which was impossible to dislodge. Caitlin passed away three days later, the lawsuit states.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstudent dieseating contestchokinglawsuitu.s. & worldConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
EDUCATION
Chicago Public Schools enrollment falls by 10K students
Lyons parents outraged after school hired teacher charged with attempted murder
Choose Kindness: T-shirt Tuesday helps spark conversations
Lyons teacher charged with attempted murder prior to employment placed on leave
More Education
Top Stories
Man dragged several blocks by car in fatal East Chatham hit-and-run
WATCH LIVE: 3 children fatally struck, 1 injured at school bus stop in Indiana
3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting in court Tuesday
UIC massage therapist accused of sexually abusing 2 students
Infant found lying on car floorboard during Ga. traffic stop
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
Man accused of burglarizing home of Jayme Closs on morning of parents' funeral
President Trump planning to terminate birthright citizenship, report says
Show More
Carson's reopening Evergreen Park store for Black Friday
Man accused of vandalizing Orland Park church 5 times in past year
Wanted by feds in Chicago, El Chapo's son goes lavish on the lam
President Trump visiting Pittsburgh Tuesday in wake of synagogue shooting
More News