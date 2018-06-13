EDUCATION

'I have been threatened to get shot in the head' Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying

EMBED </>More Videos

After alleged threats, Delanie Marcotte of New Hampshire asked her school board what they are going to do to combat bullying. (TRSB|Timberlane Regional School Board Meetings via WCVB)

After getting alleged threats from bullies, one New Hampshire fifth-grader decided it was time to speak out to her local school board.

"I have been threatened to get shot in the head with an AK-47 and buried in my backyard, and many other things," Delanie Marcotte said in her emotional plea. "I ask you: What are you going to do to protect me and my classmates against bullying?"

Initially, Delanie's father, Todd, had planned to speak on her behalf to ask the Timberlane School Board to do something about the bullying at his daughter's school in Plaistow, New Hampshire. Delanie asked if she could speak instead, and her father obliged, WCVB reports.

The 11-year-old got a round of applause after her speech.

Delanie's mom, Amy, released a statement saying how proud she was.

"Quite frankly, she is doing something that I would have never had the guts to do, being bullied myself in high school," the statement reads. "We stand by her 100 percent and will do whatever it takes to protect our child."

Todd said that he had a positive conversation with the superintendent after Delanie's speech. The district released a statement saying they take this and all reports of bullying seriously and that a review is underway.

"We will continue to encourage all students to speak up when they see, hear or experience something that makes them uncomfortable," said Dr. Earl Metzler, the School Administrative Unit 55 Superintendent.

Her proud dad said she's going to work to continue spreading her anti-bullying message throughout the summer.

"I do think I helped a lot people out because a lot of people watched that video. There's a lot of views, a lot of shares," she said of her speech. "There's a lot of kids out there who do get bullied. They're not alone anymore, and they should know that."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationparentingu.s. & worldbullyinganti-bullyingschool boardchildren
EDUCATION
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
More News