Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, dies at 67

Karen Lewis was a tough and tireless champion for public education and for Chicago’s children, one who was never afraid to fight for what she believed in. — Rahm Emanuel (@RahmEmanuel) February 8, 2021

Amy and I are saddened to learn of Karen Lewis' passing. Our deepest condolences go out to her family, loved ones, friends and CTU family during this extremely difficult time. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) February 8, 2021

Full statement from former CTU spokesperson Stephanie Gadlin

Full Chicago Teachers Union statement:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis has died, the union announced Monday.Lewis, 67, served as president of the union until stepping down in 2018, with Jesse Sharkey serving as her replacement.She was a force to reckoned with. Karen Lewis turned the Chicago Teachers Union into a movement in the city of Chicago."Karen taught us how to fight, and she taught us how to love," the CTU said in a statement Monday. As CTU president, the former high school chemistry teacher gave a powerful voice to rank-and-file teachers."There was nothing fake about her," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey, who served by her side for several years. "She told you exactly how she saw it. If she was angry with you, you knew she was angry with you, and then she was ready to put it aside and move on."Moving on is exactly what Lewis did after she led the city though a teachers strike in 2012. While negotiations were contentious with former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, both put their differences aside and built a relationship out of mutual respect and admiration. Emanuel and Lewis remained friends after both left their offices."We used to share Jewish prayers together or things we had read about Jewish history that we both liked," Emanuel said. "But also, we would have a dark sense of humor about each other but also about things that were going on and we shared that, too. But Karen, you never left a room and said, 'Who was that?'"Lewis was a product of Chicago Public Schools. Her parents were CPS teachers. After graduating from Kenwood Academy, she went on to become the only black female in her graduating class at Dartmouth College in 1974.Lewis eventually returned to Chicago to become a high school teacher for over 20 years before leading the union. While she had a tough exterior, former spokesperson and close friend Stephanie Gadlin said the public never saw Lewis' vulnerable side."While she took the issues very seriously, she didn't take herself that seriously," Gadlin said. "She was warm, funny, candid, she could speak three languages, loved opera. She used to be a stand-up comedian."And Gadlin said Lewis was a true champion for education justice."I think the legacy of Karen Lewis will live on and will resonate in our city for a long time to come, and rightfully so," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.Lewis was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer in 2014 at a time when she was considering a run for mayor. She returned to work after treatment, but had a stroke in 2017.Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery issued a statement saying,Senate President Don Harmon issued a statement saying,