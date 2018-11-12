EDUCATION

Geneva teachers could strike as early as Tuesday

Teachers in the Geneva School District 304 could go on strike this week.

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) --
School teachers in west suburban Geneva could go on strike as early as Tuesday.

Teachers in District 304 gave final approval for a strike in October but have not yet decided if they will form picket lines.

One of the largest sticking points has to do with how teachers get raises.

The District 304 School Board meets Monday night and union members say they want to hear what the board has to say before making a final decision on whether to strike.


The union is picketing the school board meeting as well.
