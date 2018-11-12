Geneva teachers could strike as early as Tuesday

Hundreds of teachers in #Geneva school district picket before board of education meeting. Strike is on the line amid contract negotiations. Teachers say they’re asking for more fair compensation @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/BYKuXWaoQh — liz nagy (@liznagy) November 13, 2018

School teachers in west suburban Geneva could go on strike as early as Tuesday.Teachers in District 304 gave final approval for a strike in October but have not yet decided if they will form picket lines.One of the largest sticking points has to do with how teachers get raises.The District 304 School Board meets Monday night and union members say they want to hear what the board has to say before making a final decision on whether to strike.The union is picketing the school board meeting as well.