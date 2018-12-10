A tentative deal has been reached between striking teachers and Geneva School District 304 officials Monday morning.The strike has kept thousands of students out of class for nearly a week. Class will still be cancelled for Monday.The membership will vote on the agreement later Monday. The tentative agreement comes after 12 hours at the negotiating table with a federal mediator.Union representatives say the vote will be Monday afternoon, hopefully ending what has now become a five-day strike. Picketing has also been cancelled for the day.Teachers went on strike Tuesday and had been without a contract since mid-August. Union representatives said they plan to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.Early Monday morning Geneva Education Association president Kevin Gannon released a statement saying, "We've reached a tentative agreement(TA) after more than 12 hours at the bargaining table. The Geneva Education Association (GEA) negotiation team supports this TA. We are bringing the TA to the full GEA membership for a vote. Progress was made because we remained committed to collaboration, compromise and doing what's best for our students. We'd like to thank the community for their continued support. We believe it was that push from the community that brought us across the finish line."The union representative said if the membership approves the tentative agreement, teachers could be back to work and students back to school by Tuesday.