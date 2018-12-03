Geneva teachers to strike if Monday night negotiations fail

Teachers in west suburban Geneva said they will strike if a deal on their new contract isn't reached Monday night.As the clock ticked toward the final hours of negotiations, Geneva District 304 educators drummed up their base of support.A bargaining team headed into what may be the last negotiation session with the school board, a last ditch effort to try and strike a deal and keep 459 teachers in the classroom.The two sides have been going back and forth over salaries, pay increases and the scale by which teachers are paid at Kane County's best ranked schools.The most recent offer from the school board proposed a 17 percent increase to new teachers' salaries over the course of a four year contract. But that's only for new teachers, the union said.The contract they'd been working under expired August 15. The union said Monday night is the district's last chance to make a deal, or teachers say they'll walk off the job.