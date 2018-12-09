Geneva teachers union, district officials meet with federal mediator amid strike

Representatives from Geneva School District 304 and the district's teachers union continued to meet late Sunday with a federal mediator in an effort to negotiate a contract.Teachers went on strike Tuesday and had been without a contract since mid-August.Both sides last met on Friday for five hours. At 8 p.m., they continued to meet at the district's office.The teacher's union is demanding a traditional salary model based on experience and education. They say the board is trying to attract new teachers but not trying to retain veteran educators."We're underpaid," Kevin Gannon, president of the GEA has said. "We are trying to catch up to Kane County to the average compensation level at all positions throughout a teacher's career."Negotiations have been going on since February.About 5,800 students are impacted by the strike.Meanwhile in Chicago, striking teachers in the Acero Charter School Network reached a tentative contract agreement early Sunday.