Education

Girl power meets flower power at Bronzeville Classical Elementary School garden

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago Public Schools students unveiled a new garden at Bronzeville Classical Elementary School.

The students have been working on the garden all spring.

This is the second school garden around Chicago, which was made possible by the NAV Garden for Girls program. The organization of Chicago high school students helps empower young girls at elementary schools through science and gardening.
