Girls flex their 'STEM' knowledge in 2019 ComEd Ice Box Derby

This segment is produced with and sponsored by ComEd.
Did you know that only 24% of jobs in the science, technology, engineering and math fields are held by women? ComEd is committed to changing that, and 2019 marks the sixth year of the ComEd Icebox Derby.
Thirty girls - 6 teams - 6 recycled refrigerators = a twist on the old soap box derby race. It's about getting the girls interested and engaged in STEM. ComEd is giving them hands-on experience to encourage them to go into these fields, with female ComEd engineers mentoring the young women through the process.
The girls spend four sessions building the cars, then the race is on. Each build shows them new skills, and they can win items by correctly completing challenges! Each participant receives a $1,500 scholarship!
You can come down and cheer on the teams at the 6th Annual Ice Box Derby, here are the details:
2019 ICE BOX DERBY
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3rd
DALEY PLAZA
FESTIVITIES BEGIN AT NOON
RACE BEGINS AT 2PM
Each team will complete 6 laps, and stop between laps to figure out a STEM challenge before going on to the next one! They have also added fun things to do for those watching the race, like VR and RC racing, plus STEM challenges.
You can also follow the girls' progress, take a quiz to match your personality to a specific team and even take on challenges for a chance to win some cool prizes - including a new fridge! Head to their website to find out more: http://iceboxderby.com/
#IceBoxDerby
