Education

Grayslake teachers on strike Thursday

By
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Teachers in Grayslake Elementary District 46 are on strike Thursday morning.

The walkout affects 3,700 students in Grayslake, Hainesville, Third Lake, Lake Villa and Round Lake.

The union said the decision comes after nine months of bargaining with no agreement on wages.

"We don't work in public education to get rich," said Leah Brown, president of the Grayslake Federation of Paraprofessionals and Support Staff. "We just want a fair wage so our members can afford to live where they work."

Teachers and support staff gathered for a show of unity before Wednesday night's board of education meeting.

"I hate not being in the classroom," said Jason White, middle school teacher. "I actually spoke with my kids today and told them if it was our choice we would be in the classroom with them."

The contract sticking point is teacher pay. The school board president offered a 3.8 percent raise and the unions want a 4.6 percent increase.

"The goal of this board has always been to provide teachers and support staff with fair and reasonable raises," said District 46 Board President Jim Weidman.

"We started negotiating in January and yesterday was the first time that we saw that they were serious about taking care of their teachers. So that's hopeful," said Michele Beye, president of the Grayslake Federation of Teachers.

The school board heard from several speakers during the meeting.

"My teachers teach me to be fair, kind and respectful to others. Please treat them that way," said student Grace McKeown.

With no school Thursday, parents are working together on childcare.

"Fortunately, I am a stay-at-home mom and I do childcare," said parent Nicola Case. "I do before and after school, so I am helping a couple of parents out."

The school board and union leaders will be back at the bargaining table Thursday. The district's last strike was back in 2013.

The district said in a statement that the unions didn't provide a counter offer, and instead decided to strike.

"We are deeply disappointed," the district said.

The last teachers strike in Grayslake was in 2013 and lasted a few days.

During the strike, all District 46 schools will cancel classes, extra-curricular activities and programs held before or after school.

The district has compiled a list of child care facilities with possible openings for families during the strike:

4 Kids:
61 Center St.
Grayslake, IL 60030
847-548-4386

First Steps Nursery School:
2163 Illinois 83,

Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
847-223-1299

Kindercare:
1512 N. Rt. 83
Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
847-543-7910
Peppermint Stick:
40 S. Whitney St.
Grayslake, IL 60030
847-223-0611

Prime Time Daycare:
1838 E. Belvidere Rd.
Grayslake, IL 60030
847-548-3455

La Petite Academy:
2518 Rte. 83
Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
847-265-9744

Round Lake Park District:
814 Hart Rd.
Round Lake, IL 60073
847-546-8558

Circus Kazoo:
100 S Atkinson Rd,
Grayslake, IL 60030
847-986-5615
For families that receive free or reduced-fee breakfast and lunch at school, the district provided a list of local food banks to access food:

Lord of Glory Food Pantry:
607 W. Belvidere Road
Grayslake IL 60030
847-548-5673

Avon Community Food Pantry:
433 E. Washington Street
Round Lake Park IL 60073
224-338-9950

Wildwood Presbyterian Church:
18630 West Old Gages Lake Road
Grayslake IL 60030
847-223-0073

Calvary Community Care Food Pantry:
1221 W. Maple Avenue
c/o Gracepointe Church
Mundelein IL 60060
847-566-6650

For updates, students and families are encouraged to check the district's website: http://www.d46.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgrayslakeeducationunion contractschool boardstrikeunionsteachersschool closuresstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
North suburban Grayslake teachers to strike Thursday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daycare worker fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side ID'd
Man fires shots into South Side club after being denied entry, 2 injured
Escaped N.C.13-year-old double-murder suspect found
Tow truck used to steal cars on North Side
Suspect wanted in groping incidents on Frankfort trail
Cash Back Day: Retailers offering up to 20 percent cash back Thursday
Charlotte teacher accused of sex with student dead in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
Asylum seekers at Mexico border crossing face return to cartel country
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, cold Thursday
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Catholic school on NW Side faces apparent shutdown threat
Victim of alleged racism at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings says company fails to understand impact
More TOP STORIES News