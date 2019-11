Grayslake teachers on strike Thursday

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Teachers in Grayslake Elementary District 46 are on strike Thursday morning.The walkout affects 3,700 students in Grayslake, Hainesville, Third Lake, Lake Villa and Round Lake.The union said the decision comes after nine months of bargaining with no agreement on wages."We don't work in public education to get rich," said Leah Brown, president of the Grayslake Federation of Paraprofessionals and Support Staff. "We just want a fair wage so our members can afford to live where they work."Teachers and support staff gathered for a show of unity before Wednesday night's board of education meeting."I hate not being in the classroom," said Jason White, middle school teacher. "I actually spoke with my kids today and told them if it was our choice we would be in the classroom with them."The contract sticking point is teacher pay. The school board president offered a 3.8 percent raise and the unions want a 4.6 percent increase."The goal of this board has always been to provide teachers and support staff with fair and reasonable raises," said District 46 Board President Jim Weidman."We started negotiating in January and yesterday was the first time that we saw that they were serious about taking care of their teachers. So that's hopeful," said Michele Beye, president of the Grayslake Federation of Teachers.The school board heard from several speakers during the meeting."My teachers teach me to be fair, kind and respectful to others. Please treat them that way," said student Grace McKeown.With no school Thursday, parents are working together on childcare."Fortunately, I am a stay-at-home mom and I do childcare," said parent Nicola Case. "I do before and after school, so I am helping a couple of parents out."The school board and union leaders will be back at the bargaining table Thursday. The district's last strike was back in 2013.The district said in a statement that the unions didn't provide a counter offer, and instead decided to strike."We are deeply disappointed," the district said.The last teachers strike in Grayslake was in 2013 and lasted a few days.During the strike, all District 46 schools will cancel classes, extra-curricular activities and programs held before or after school.The district has compiled a list of child care facilities with possible openings for families during the strike:61 Center St.Grayslake, IL 60030847-548-43862163 Illinois 83,Round Lake Beach, IL 60073847-223-12991512 N. Rt. 83Round Lake Beach, IL 60073847-543-791040 S. Whitney St.Grayslake, IL 60030847-223-06111838 E. Belvidere Rd.Grayslake, IL 60030847-548-34552518 Rte. 83Round Lake Beach, IL 60073847-265-9744814 Hart Rd.Round Lake, IL 60073847-546-8558100 S Atkinson Rd,Grayslake, IL 60030847-986-5615For families that receive free or reduced-fee breakfast and lunch at school, the district provided a list of local food banks to access food:607 W. Belvidere RoadGrayslake IL 60030847-548-5673433 E. Washington StreetRound Lake Park IL 60073224-338-995018630 West Old Gages Lake RoadGrayslake IL 60030847-223-00731221 W. Maple Avenuec/o Gracepointe ChurchMundelein IL 60060847-566-6650For updates, students and families are encouraged to check the district's website: http://www.d46.org/