Grayslake teachers on strike Thursday

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Teachers in Grayslake Elementary District 46 are on strike Thursday morning.
The walkout affects 3,700 students in Grayslake, Hainesville, Third Lake, Lake Villa and Round Lake.
The union said the decision comes after nine months of bargaining with no agreement on wages.
"We don't work in public education to get rich," said Leah Brown, president of the Grayslake Federation of Paraprofessionals and Support Staff. "We just want a fair wage so our members can afford to live where they work."
Teachers and support staff gathered for a show of unity before Wednesday night's board of education meeting.
"I hate not being in the classroom," said Jason White, middle school teacher. "I actually spoke with my kids today and told them if it was our choice we would be in the classroom with them."
The contract sticking point is teacher pay. The school board president offered a 3.8 percent raise and the unions want a 4.6 percent increase.
"The goal of this board has always been to provide teachers and support staff with fair and reasonable raises," said District 46 Board President Jim Weidman.
"We started negotiating in January and yesterday was the first time that we saw that they were serious about taking care of their teachers. So that's hopeful," said Michele Beye, president of the Grayslake Federation of Teachers.
The school board heard from several speakers during the meeting.
"My teachers teach me to be fair, kind and respectful to others. Please treat them that way," said student Grace McKeown.
With no school Thursday, parents are working together on childcare.
"Fortunately, I am a stay-at-home mom and I do childcare," said parent Nicola Case. "I do before and after school, so I am helping a couple of parents out."
The school board and union leaders will be back at the bargaining table Thursday. The district's last strike was back in 2013.
The district said in a statement that the unions didn't provide a counter offer, and instead decided to strike.
"We are deeply disappointed," the district said.
During the strike, all District 46 schools will cancel classes, extra-curricular activities and programs held before or after school.
The district has compiled a list of child care facilities with possible openings for families during the strike:
4 Kids:
61 Center St.
Grayslake, IL 60030
847-548-4386
First Steps Nursery School:
2163 Illinois 83,
Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
847-223-1299
Kindercare:
1512 N. Rt. 83
Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
847-543-7910
Peppermint Stick:
40 S. Whitney St.
Grayslake, IL 60030
847-223-0611
Prime Time Daycare:
1838 E. Belvidere Rd.
Grayslake, IL 60030
847-548-3455
La Petite Academy:
2518 Rte. 83
Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
847-265-9744
Round Lake Park District:
814 Hart Rd.
Round Lake, IL 60073
847-546-8558
Circus Kazoo:
100 S Atkinson Rd,
Grayslake, IL 60030
847-986-5615
For families that receive free or reduced-fee breakfast and lunch at school, the district provided a list of local food banks to access food:
Lord of Glory Food Pantry:
607 W. Belvidere Road
Grayslake IL 60030
847-548-5673
Avon Community Food Pantry:
433 E. Washington Street
Round Lake Park IL 60073
224-338-9950
Wildwood Presbyterian Church:
18630 West Old Gages Lake Road
Grayslake IL 60030
847-223-0073
Calvary Community Care Food Pantry:
1221 W. Maple Avenue
c/o Gracepointe Church
Mundelein IL 60060
847-566-6650
For updates, students and families are encouraged to check the district's website: http://www.d46.org/
