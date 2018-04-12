EDUCATION

Happy Birthday, Beverly Cleary! 5 reasons to love the 'Ramona Quimby' author

EMBED </>More Videos

Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary was born on April 12, 1916. Learn more about the centenarian. (ABC Television Stations|Terry Smith/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)

LA Blake
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary is hitting a milestone on Thursday. She's turning 102.

April 12 is also National D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything and Read) Day in honor of Cleary. The National Medal of Arts winner and Library of Congress Living Legend is best known for books about her character Ramona Quimby and sister Beezus. Her books also included Ralph S. Mouse, Dear Mr. Henshaw and more.

Here are five fun facts you might not know about the centenarian.

She knows how it feels to struggle with reading

As a young girl, Cleary lived on a farm in a town with no library, so her mom arranged for a small library to be created. Despite this, Cleary was placed in the lower reading circle when the family moved to Portland. By third grade, she had caught up, but she never forgot the experience.

She was an only child

Though her most famous character, Ramona, is one of the most well-known little sisters in the history of children's literature, Cleary herself didn't have any siblings. In fact, her first character, Henry Huggins, was an only child and Ramona evolved almost accidentally from that story, Cleary explained.

"All the children appeared to be only children so I tossed in a little sister and she didn't go away," she said.

She was married to her college sweetheart for more than six decades

Born Beverly Atlee Bunn, the author met her sweetheart Clarence Cleary at the University of California in Berkeley. Though her parents disapproved, the two married in 1940. They would stay together until his death in 2004. They had two children, twins Malcolm and Marianne, who inspired the book Mitch and Amy.

She wrote so boys would read more

Cleary started her career as a librarian, where she realized that boys needed more books with characters they identified with, she said. She published Henry Huggins in 1950 to remedy that.

"In those days it was very hard to find books for little boys. There were animal stories, of course, but there weren't any books about what these boys called 'kids like us,'" she told People.

She jokes about growing old

Like many centenarians, Cleary gets asked about the secret to longevity. Her response? "I didn't do it on purpose."

She also says she doesn't look a day over 80.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcelebritybirthdaychildrenbooksreading
EDUCATION
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News