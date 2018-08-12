EDUCATION

Help kids prepare for the new school year

Simple techniques can help your kids get back on track for school this fall.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new school year means students and their families will be adjusting to new classrooms and new teachers. And it's not just the big kids.

Parents of babies, toddlers and preschoolers deal with teacher turnover all year long, which can be a difficult adjustment for the whole family.

ABC7's Stacey Baca spoke with Alisa McGregor, the owner of Little Newtons Early Education Centers to talk about smoothing the transition to a new teacher.

For more information visit: http://www.littlenewtons.com
