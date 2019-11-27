science

Florida high school becomes first in world to uses fake cadaver frogs for dissections

TAMPA, Fla. -- For middle and high school students, they either love it or dread it when it comes to dissecting a frog in science class.

But now, thanks to a new invention made in Tampa, real frogs are no longer needed.

It is not uncommon for many teens to want no part of dissecting anything that was once living.

"It makes people uncomfortable, the fact that you are cutting into an animal that was once alive and now it's on your desk," said Mitchell High School senior Gar Kuhns.

For the first time anywhere in the world, students at Mitchell High School in Pasco County, Florida are dissecting a frog without an actual frog, reported WFTS.

"It was an amazing sight to behold to see just students engaged in something that was very exciting for them and that they've never done before," said school principal Jessica Schultz.

Tampa-based SynDaver developed a synthetic frog they say is even better for learning than the real thing.

"This technology is something that mimics not just look and feel, but density and chemical properties to a certain extent," said SynDaver CEO Dr. Christoper Sakezles. "The tissues were developed to perform like real-life tissues so they do."

SynDaver already has a synthetic human and other animal models that are used at colleges, but People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) came up with $150,000 to help them speed up the development of the frog.

PETA says a million frogs are killed for classroom use every year.

"I think it's cool that now we get to use synthetic animals. We don't have to kill the real ones," Kuhns said.

The synthetic frogs cost about $150 each, a lot more than the real thing, but the developers say these are reusable and chemical-free.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfloridatechnologysciencestudents
SCIENCE
Spray-on Solar Cells Being Developed by College Students
Scientists need 10,000 dogs for largest-ever study of aging in canines
North Side shoreline braces for winter weather, lake levels continue to rise
Students invent life-changing device for teacher with ALS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: High wind warning in effect, creating hazardous holiday travel conditions
Debris falls on 2 cars in Loop, driver injured
Man charged in UIC student's murder 'was angry that he was being ignored': Prosecutors
President Trump tweets picture of himself as 'Rocky'
VIDEO: Aurora school bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
Driver caught on video terrorizing family in road rage incident
Thieves prey on customers dining out at Chicago restaurants
Show More
Man charged with murder of woman missing since March
Colo. couple charged after tying, dragging horse behind moving truck
VIDEO: Man arrested after groping, kissing women at Wis. Walmart
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and very windy Wednesday
88-year-old war veteran rescued girl from dog attack by family pit bull
More TOP STORIES News