Hinsdale board votes to eliminate some sports, increase class sizes

Hinsdale high schools to eliminate football, other sports to address budget shortfall.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
Hinsdale High School District 86 schools will not have football and three other sports starting next year after the school board voted Monday to eliminate them to address a budget shortfall.

The other sports to be eliminated are wrestling, swimming and water polo.

The school board also said class sizes would increase at the Hinsdale Central and Hinsdale South campuses starting with the 2019-20 academic year.

Last month, a $166 million bond referendum to pay for renovations at the two schools in the district was rejected by voters.

Voters will be asked in April to approve a $130 million referendum. If approved, the cuts could be reversed.

The district includes students from Hinsdale, Burr Ridge, Clarendon Hills, Darien, Oak Brook and other municipalities.
