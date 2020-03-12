Coronavirus update: Hinsdale schools ,Chicago Latin School closed closed amid COVID-19 concerns

Hinsdale District School District 86 officials decided Wednesday night to cancel classes for Thursday. Events and activities are also being put on hold.
The district said the schools affected include Hinsdale South, Hinsdale Central and the Transition Center. Officials are waiting for test results from a Hinsdale South student who may have been exposed to the virus.
District officials told the school community that they will give out an update as soon as they can Thursday.
Meanwhile, exposure concerns are forcing the shutdown of more Chicago-area schools.
The Latin School of Chicago announced Thursday that it would be closed, with a tentative plan to reopen on April 6 after spring break. The school said there are no reports of anyone in the school community with COVID-19.
Latin School of Chicago officials said the school buildings would be open Thursday for students to retrieve items and that faculty and staff are on call.
The Bernard Zell Ansche Emet Day School in Lakeview announced that it would be closed again on Thursday amid COVID-19 concerns. The school was closed earlier in the week and reopened for class on Wednesday.
Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park remains closed until at least March 18 after an employee there tested positive.
In the suburbs, Kirk School in Palatine is closed Thursday for cleaning after an employee's family member tested positive.
In Carpentersville, Dundee-Crown High School and Perry Elementary School are closed Thursday and Friday. A Dundee-Crown student is in self-isolation, awaiting test results for another family member.
Elmhurst Community District 205 has cancelled all after-school activities. All activities involving outside individuals and all off-campus field trips have been canceled as well.
Also, Lombard District 44 says it will reopen all of its schools Thursday after a person who attended a volleyball game was diagnosed with the virus. Classes at Resurrection High School are also scheduled to resume Thursday.
Wheaton College has decided to end face-to-face instruction for the rest of the school year. The college, which is currently on spring break, told students to move out of their dorms and return home.
They'll resume classes online, beginning March 23. Wheaton College is the first local school to take such action.
The University of Chicago announced Thursday that it is moving to remote learning for all undergraduate and graduate classes for the entire spring quarter for 2020, beginning on March 30.
Illinois State University is expanding its spring break for students until March 23. Classes will then transition from face-to-face teaching to online instruction through at least April 12, the university said.
Northwestern University is also extending its spring break by one week. Classes will be conducted remotely for at least three weeks once they resume, starting April 4. The university plans to reassess the situation by April 17.
Northern Illinois University is extending its spring break through March 22, and will offer courses remotely for at least two weeks after that. They hope to return to face-to-face instruction on April 6.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.