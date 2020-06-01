Education

Homeless high school student graduates valedictorian

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Despite battling homelessness, a Florida teen has become the top student in his high school graduating class.

Martin Folsom and his mother have been in and out of homelessness since he was a kid, and throughout his four years in high school.

But because of his unwavering determination, he pushed through his academics and is now Philip Randolph Career Academy's valedictorian.

"It kind of gave me a jolt in my chest a little bit, so it was a good feeling," Folsom said. "It means a lot and it gives me a sense of all I've done and all I have accomplished was worth it."

Folsom plans to attend Valdosta State in Georgia in the fall.

After college, he hopes to work for the FBI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfloridahigh schoolgraduationschoolcollege
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 700 arrested amid unrest, looting in Chicago
Road closures in effect in Chicago's Loop with curfews in city, suburbs
Looting, violence break out in Chicago suburbs amid protests
92 shot, 27 fatally, in Chicago's most violent weekend of 2020
George Floyd family to release results of own autopsy
Trump calls governors 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests
Black-owned South Loop business vandalized, owner calls for peace
Show More
Chicago businesses board up on 3rd straight day of protests
City officials ask those who attended protests, gatherings to self-quarantine
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 120K
What is Antifa?
More TOP STORIES News