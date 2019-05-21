Education

Homeless teen becomes high school valedictorian, earns $3M in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A high school valedictorian in Memphis, Tennessee, earned more than $3 million in scholarships while not having a home.

Tupac Mosley, 17, told WGHP he even surprised himself with this achievement, because he surpassed all of his own goals.

"When I heard that I got $3 million, I was more than elated and excited and astonished that it was that much," Mosley said.

Mosley's father recently died. That caused his family to fall behind on bills and get evicted from their home.

Since February, Mosley has been staying in various places around Memphis. He specifically thanked a camping site and nonprofit organization that often gave him a place to sleep.

Despite the challenges of being homeless, Mosley kept a 4.3 GPA - better than any of his classmates.

During his valedictorian speech he told his classmates that he truly believed anything was possible if you believe in yourself and work hard.

"Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you're going through, be a mountain that you can't climb," Mosley said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtennesseescholarshiphigh schoolhomelessteengood news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health dept. investigating how hospital handled case of murdered Pilsen woman's baby
Chicago Weather: Warmup to follow storms, heavy rain Tuesday night
Metra UP-NW trains moving after suspicious package investigation
Amid protests, Illinois prepares for Supreme Court to take up abortion bans
Rahm Emanuel to join ABC News as contributor, sources say
1 killed in Bishop Ford crash ID'd
Man shot in Logan Square near Mayor Lightfoot's home
Show More
Metra BNSF schedule changes take effect June 3
Mayor Lori Lightfoot gets to work on first full day in office
Healthy treats debut at Sweets and Snacks Expo
VIDEO: Officer shoots unarmed man who family says has special needs
Whitney Young HS teacher carjacked in staff parking lot
More TOP STORIES News