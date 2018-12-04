EDUCATION

High school football players suspended for naked 'Oreo run'

BYRON, Ill. --
Ten football players at a northern Illinois high school were temporarily suspended following a stunt that involved running naked across a field.

The Rockford Register Star reports that the Byron High School players were suspended for indecent exposure last month and had to sit out three games, including the state championship.

School administrators concluded the players voluntarily went on an "Oreo Run," which involved players running across the school's football field with cookies in between their buttocks. Administrators say the players weren't the victims of hazing.

The paper first reported the story after obtaining a letter sent to parents of students who admitted to participating in the October run.

The students were forced to sit out three games in November, including the Class 3A state championship game in which Byron lost 24-20 to Monticello High School.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolhigh school footballoreonaked in public
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Acero teachers become first charter school teachers in US history to go on strike
Geneva teachers on strike after contract negotiations break down
Geneva teachers to strike if Monday night negotiations fail
Judge rules to halt CPS efforts to close National Teachers Academy
More Education
Top Stories
Airline: Elderly woman was not abandoned at O'Hare for many hours
Cook County 2019 property tax bills online now
Chicago chain tops list of best 'fast casual' restaurants
WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 CPD cops accused in police shooting cover-up
More than 50,000 hens killed in egg farm fire
Forbes reveals World's Most Powerful Women of 2018
Woman charged with DUI after dashcam records her driving on wrong side of road
Trooper tossed into air by spinning, out-of-control car
Show More
Horrific abuse allegations revealed in boy's torture, murder
Body found in Costa Rica may be missing American; man arrested
Man jumps from second floor to escape home invasion on West Side
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
More News