'I want to show that we are people of good, we do good,' says 32-year-old DACA recipient

By Yukare Nakayama
RIVER FOREST, Illinois (WLS) -- By day, Erick Mendoza helps students sort out their DACA applications.

The grueling process is familiar to the 32-year-old; Mendoza has been a DACA recipient since 2013. He said the program has helped him reach his dreams.

By night, Mendoza works on MBA for business administration at Dominican University. He once thought that reality was unreachable.

"Part of growing up as an undocumented individual, you have this notion that nothing that you do is enough," he said. "I had two failed attempts at college. I dropped out twice because of the same reason: I didn't have the documents."

"I think he's sort of admirable, the way he's able to put that aside and just work hard with faith that somehow this will all work out," said Tina Taylor- Ritzler, professor at Dominican University.

"I think it's frustrating knowing that DACA is used as a political tool and nothing more than that," Mendoza said.

What keeps Mendoza pushing towards the graduation line is not only his future, but his daughters.

"I want to show that we are people of good and, you know, we do good."
