Identical twins earn $24 million in college scholarship offers

Denisha and Destiny Caldwell, students at Scotlandville Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were able to attract schools from around the world through their four years of hard work and nearly 2,000 hours of community service.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic shifting them to online learning, they refused to slow down.
"We started off competing against each other, and now we compete with each other," Destiny told WBRZ-TV.
Despite the plethora of options, the duo decided to stick together, choosing to enroll at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The sisters said they plan to major in math and science so they can pursue careers in the medical field.
With their high school journey behind them, Denisha and Destiny said they hope their story will inspire more students to push themselves.
"Strive to be the best that you can be, the best version of yourself. Do not let the negativity get to you," Denisha said.
In the meantime, they said they don't care who becomes their school's valedictorian and who ranks as salutatorian -- as long as both are at the top of their class.