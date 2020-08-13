CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health addressed many questions that parents, students and staff have about returning to school in the coming weeks.
IDPH released an FAQ document available online to clarify their policies regarding the COVID-19 safety procedure.
If a student is sent home sick with even suspected COVID-19 symptoms, all of their sibling and household members will be sent home as well to quarantine for 14 days.
RELATED: Illinois school district says no pajamas, hats for online classes amid coronavirus pandemic
Students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be sent home, IDPH said.
Face masks will be required for returning to school.
Cloth face masks must be laundered daily and dried in a dryer before they can be reused and should be stored in a clean sealable paper bag or breathable container between uses
Every class from math to music will be modified to meet safety standards.
RELATED: Illinois back to school plans: K-12 school district reopening plans
Music classes should be held outside whenever possible, according to IDPH. Windows should be open during music classes when possible.
"Students should not face each other. Instruments where air is blown into or through should be turned so that expelled air does not go towards others. Consider using instrument covers to prevent spread," IDPH advised.
IDPH provides answers to some questions about reopening schools with COVID-19 safety procedures
BACK TO SCHOOL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News