Illinois' 2nd largest school district releases reopening proposal for fall

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois' second-largest school district has released more of its reopening proposal for the fall.
After surveying thousands of families and staff, Superintendent Tony Sanders announced Wednesday that U-46 in Elgin is working to develop a hybrid learning model. Students would attend class in-person on some days and be taught remotely on others.
Superintendent Sanders said there is no way to keep everyone safe and have in-person instruction every day for all students.
"From our survey, we know 29 percent of parents say they would prefer to start the year in full-time distance learning, and another 12 percent say they would not allow their student to return for any in-person instruction," Sanders said in a statement. "We will be following up with families and staff to determine with more specificity which students plan to return under our hybrid instructional model and which students plan to only return for full-time distance learning."
To read the full statement, visit the school district's website.
