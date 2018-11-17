EDUCATION

Illinois Association of School Boards to vote on allowing teachers to be armed

The Illinois Association of School Boards is expected to vote Saturday on a measure that may allow teachers to be armed at school.

The Illinois Association of School Boards is expected to vote Saturday on a measure that could allow teachers to be armed at work.

The IASB vote on "Resolution 2" is expected to take place during the organization's annual conference at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Chicago. The measure would give schools the option to arm school staff.

If the measure passes, the IASB plans to take it up in legislative sessions.

The American Federation of Teachers opposes the measure, which gun rights advocates claim could deter mass shootings at schools.

Gun violence prevention groups plan to gather outside the conference to rally against the measure.
