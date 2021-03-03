1M Illinois schoolchildren to receive loaded debit cards for monthly food assistance through expanded P-EBT program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The families of a million public school K-12 students in Illinois will be getting a very important card in the mail the next few weeks.It will be loaded with money to help with food insecurity brought about by the pandemic.As in-person learning resumes for more CPS students, things are still far from back to normal for many of their families."There are a lot of families struggling right now with kids not having access to meals at school unfortunately there are a lot of kids are going hungry," said Claudia Rodriguez, Greater Chicago Food Depository, Senior Manager of Public Benefits OutreachThe State of Illinois received federal money to offer more relief to more children - one million children.Students will receive the funds through their school districts.Children that qualify for free meals qualify for the Pandemic Electornic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT.That means students in any school could qualify.In some cases the whole district qualifies, so in more than 200 school districts all students qualify for P-EBT.At CPS, all students are eligible for P-EBT, and will get $450 for the time schools were remote learning in the fall. The money will be loaded on a reusable card."They can take this card and they can purchase food at retail and grocery stores across the state so please do not throw those cards away," said Grace Hou, Illinois Dept. of Human Services, SecretaryState officials urge families to make sure their child's school has the most current address and watch for the white envelope in the mail with the card."If they came to school pre pandemic expecting or needing breakfast and lunch when that went away there was a significant rise in the need to replace those meals," said Hou."We think about adults going hungry who may be homeless or under employed but there are a lot of families with children that are struggling," said Rodriguez.The cards will start going out next week.Qualified students who have been remote this year will be entitled to more funds that would be automatically loaded onto their cards.