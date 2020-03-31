Imagineering in a Box offers students opportunity to learn about theme park design, engineering

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, parents across the United States are looking for additional ways to keep their children engaged and learning. The Disney Imagineers came up with a way to help.Imagineering in a Box is a free online program created in partnership with the Khan Academy and Pixar. It's a series of interactive lessons in theme park design and engineering, designed to give a behind-the-scenes peek into Imagineering's development process.It combines 32 videos of actual Imagineers, real-world case studies and lots of interactive activities to give users the opportunity to dream and design their very own theme park experience.Visitto learn more, and use the hashtags #Disney, #BetterTogether and #ImagineeringinaBox on Instagram and tag @WaltDisneyImagineering for a chance to be featured.