Jones College Prep counselor named nation's best

A school counselor at Jones College Prep has been named the nation's best.Brian Coleman was named School Counselor of the Year by the American School Counselor Association. He was one of six finalists for the award.Coleman learned he won the title in a surprise assembly at the school.This is the second year in a row that a Chicago Public Schools Counselor has been named School Counselor of the Year. Mayor Rahm Emanuel commended Coleman in a statement."It is a testament to the hard work, progress and commitment he brings every day to Jones Prep; not only to guide every student on a path to post-secondary success, but to ensure they have the holistic support necessary to continue growing inside and outside of the classroom," he said. "Counselors like Brian make us proud every day, and this well-deserved achievement is leading education experts across the nation to take notice of Chicago's progress."