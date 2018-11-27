CHICAGO PROUD

Jones College Prep counselor named nation's best

EMBED </>More Videos

A school counselor at Jones College Prep has been named the nation's best.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A school counselor at Jones College Prep has been named the nation's best.

Brian Coleman was named School Counselor of the Year by the American School Counselor Association. He was one of six finalists for the award.

Coleman learned he won the title in a surprise assembly at the school.

This is the second year in a row that a Chicago Public Schools Counselor has been named School Counselor of the Year. Mayor Rahm Emanuel commended Coleman in a statement.

"It is a testament to the hard work, progress and commitment he brings every day to Jones Prep; not only to guide every student on a path to post-secondary success, but to ensure they have the holistic support necessary to continue growing inside and outside of the classroom," he said. "Counselors like Brian make us proud every day, and this well-deserved achievement is leading education experts across the nation to take notice of Chicago's progress."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchicago proudhigh schoolawardrahm emanuelcpschicago public schoolsChicagoPrinter's Row
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Marine gets Plainfield home mortgage-free
Carpe Librum bookstore making a difference in North Lawndale
Holiday volunteering with Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly
Mother of slain teenager turns grief into hope with coat drive
More chicago proud
EDUCATION
South Side school still without power after snowstorm
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
No punishment for students in viral Nazi salute photo
Educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
More Education
Top Stories
Beecher band teacher suspended after hidden cameras found at high school
Hang glider holds on for dear life after pilot fails to strap him in
Catholic schools, parishes in Chicago could face closure
Home invaders restrain, rob elderly woman in Evanston
Chicago AccuWeather: Frigid cold Wednesday
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Chicago Weather: Thousands remain without power after snowstorm hits Chicago area
South Side school still without power after snowstorm
Show More
Armed robber hits businesses in Edgewater, Andersonville
Trial begins for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
Woman, 70, hit by Pink Line train in Cicero dies
More News