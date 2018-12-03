EDUCATION

Judge expected to make ruling in closing of National Teachers Academy

EMBED </>More Videos

CPS has plans to transition the National Teachers Academy, located at 55 W. Cermak Rd., into a high school, starting in the fall.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Cook County judge is expected to decide Monday whether the Chicago Public Schools can move forward to close a South Side elementary school.

CPS has plans to transition the National Teachers Academy into a high school, starting in the fall. The school is located at 55 W. Cermak Rd. in the South Loop neighborhood.

A court injunction would put a temporary stop to that plan.

A hearing is scheduled in Cook County court at 3 p.m.

On Friday, Chance the Rapper wrote an opinion column in the Chicago Sun-Times urging CPS to do the right thing and keep the high-performing school open.

Four NTA families filed a lawsuit earlier this year to stop CPS plans.

Last month, NTA earned a Level 1+ ranking, the highest ranking that a CPS school can earn.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool closingsChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
District: Teacher told 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
Hawaii preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Geneva teachers could go on strike Tuesday
6 sets of twins dominate high school basketball teams
More Education
Top Stories
West Side stabbing suspect arrested, police say
Video shows CPD officer beating teen with handcuffs at Roosevelt Red Line stop
27 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
WATCH LIVE: Pres. George H.W. Bush's casket arrives at Joint Base Andrews
Man found guilty in killing of 4-year-old during robbery
Florida woman vanishes during trip to Costa Rica
Santa Claus struck by car at University of Oklahoma
Quick Tip: Avoiding possible Rigged Reviews
Show More
WATCH: George HW Bush's casket arrives at Joint Base Andrews
Video: Massive rat chases MTA agent out of station booth
Shark attacks boy on vacation with family in Bahamas
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Dec. 5 declared National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush
More News