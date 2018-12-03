Judge expected to make ruling in closing of National Teachers Academy

A Cook County judge is expected to decide Monday whether the Chicago Public Schools can move forward to close a South Side elementary school.CPS has plans to transition the National Teachers Academy into a high school, starting in the fall. The school is located at 55 W. Cermak Rd. in the South Loop neighborhood.A court injunction would put a temporary stop to that plan.A hearing is scheduled in Cook County court at 3 p.m.On Friday, Chance the Rapper wrote an opinion column in the Chicago Sun-Times urging CPS to do the right thing and keep the high-performing school open.Four NTA families filed a lawsuit earlier this year to stop CPS plans.Last month, NTA earned a Level 1+ ranking, the highest ranking that a CPS school can earn.