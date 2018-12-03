Judge rules to halt CPS efforts to close National Teachers Academy

A Cook County judge granted an injunction Monday that halts Chicago Public Schools' transition to close the National Teachers Academy elementary school.CPS had planned to transition the National Teachers Academy into a high school, starting in the fall. The school is located at 55 W. Cermak Rd. in the South Loop neighborhood.The neighborhood school serves mostly low-income minority students in the South Loop, Bronzeville, Chinatown and Bridgeport neighborhoods.On Friday, Chance the Rapper wrote an opinion column in the Chicago Sun-Times urging CPS to do the right thing and keep the high-performing school open.Four NTA families filed a lawsuit earlier this year to stop CPS plans."This is a huge victory for NTA and for other top-performing black schools like ours," said parent Elisabeth Greeer, a plaintiff.The judge also denied a CPS motion to dismiss the lawsuit"CPS is fully committed to providing students in the Near South community with a high quality neighborhood high school, and that will continue to be a top priority. While we strongly disagree with today's ruling, we believe appealing today's decision could create greater long-term uncertainty for students and we will not move forward with an appeal," CPS said in a statement.Last month, NTA earned a Level 1+ ranking, the highest ranking that a CPS school can earn.In a statement, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward) said that she disagreed with the judge's decision, but hoped to solve the problem of bringing a neighborhood high school to the South Loop."Change is always difficult, however in the long term, opening a high school in the South Loop is what is best for the community. With today's court decision I remain committed to this goal and ask that CPS quickly find a viable alternate location for a neighborhood high school," Dowell said.