Lakeview teacher Melitza Rodriguez selected as 'Educator of the Year'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friends of the Chicago River name Melitza Rodriguez as its "Educator of the Year."

The Northwestern University graduate teaches at Louis Nettelhorst Elementary in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Rodriguez participates in the Chicago River Schools Network Friends flagship education program. She often uses the Chicago River as a teaching tool to help students learn science, history and writing. Her kids have learned about Native Americans, the animal and plants that live in and along the river and more.
