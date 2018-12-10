EDUCATION

Late UIC art history professor bequeaths $1M to school

EMBED </>More Videos

Ross Edman taught at the school for 30 years and later became a noted appraiser of art and antiques before his death in 2017.

A noted art teacher's legacy at the University of Illinois at Chicago will live on.

The West Side school on Monday announced that it has received a $1 million gift from Ross Edman's estate to establish a merit-based award for graduate-level art history students.

"The fact that we can offer a named fellowship to a graduate student will raise the visibility of the program. It means that the future of the graduate program is on even better footing," Martha Pollak, professor and chair of the art history, said in a press release.

Edman began a 30-year career teaching at UIC in 1965 when the school was located at Navy Pier. He later became and Honors College fellow and an emeritus faculty member after retiring.

An expert in Asian art - and known for his bow ties -- Edman died in 2017 at the age of 80.

"His bequest to the department of art history is only the last expression of his generosity and engagement with our students," Pollak said.

Leslie Wooden, a Washington D.C. native who began working on a doctorate in art history focusing on gender and women's studies this past fall, is the first recipient of the award.

She said the endowment "is especially significant because UIC is a public institution and this award supports students from all socioeconomic backgrounds who like to conduct research but may not have access to outside funding."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationartgiftsUniversity of Illinois - ChicagoNear West SideChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Wharton professor: Straight As don't lead to career success
Teacher accused of forcibly cutting student's hair charged with 6 misdemeanors
New Trier students help return WWII flag to family in Japan
Lawsuit: Yale removed student who was depressed from campus
Jobs pipeline created by businesses and City Colleges
More education
EDUCATION
School programs equip students to respond to bullying, sexual assault
Geneva students return to class Tuesday after teachers ratify union contract
New Mexico teacher motivates through music
Acero charter school students, teachers return to class Monday
More Education
Top Stories
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Chicago's most-wanted drug lord in PR battle over consulate bombing
3-year-old girl dies after uncle slit her throat, police say
Man recovering from being shot while campaigning for 15th Ward political candidate
Challenger alleges fraud, dirty tricks by alderman connected to Speaker Madigan
Heightened security planned for upcoming feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Metra Electric trains delayed due to downed wires
Geneva students return to class Tuesday after teachers ratify union contract
Show More
Toddler reconnects with nurse who saved his life
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for President Trump
Police use Taser on Lakeview home invader
29 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago's most violent weekend since October
Home invader hits woman with wine bottle, porcelain dish in Boystown, police say
More News