Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CPS to announce School Resource Officer program reforms

There have been several protests calling for Chicago police officers to be removed from public schools, but many schools have actually voted against the move.
Right now, Chicago Public Schools has a $33 million contract with the Chicago Police Department to provide school resource officers. Mayor Lightfoot has said that for now, CPS has no plans to dump that contract.
CPS received feedback about the issue from the public and surveyed the school community.
Schools with school resource officer or "SRO" programs have been asked to vote on whether they wish to continue the program.
According to the CPS website, 55 schools wish to keep their SRO programs, and 17 would like the officers removed. Lincoln Park, Northside Prep and Lane Tech are just some of the high schools that voted to remove officers.
